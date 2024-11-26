GOLF COURSE KILLING: Man attacked with golf club, 'forcibly' held underwater, Palm Beach Gardens police say

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens police said a Loxahatchee man beat another man with a golf club before apparently drowning him in a pond at a golf course on Monday.

Junior Boucher, 36, is being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail and facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Brian Hiltebeitel at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club, located in the 11000 block of Northlake Boulevard.

WPTV, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Junior Boucher, 36, arrested for first-degree murder for a homicide at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens on Nov. 25, 2024.

According to a newly released arrest report, Palm Beach Gardens police responded to the golf course just before 1:30 p.m. Monday after getting reports of a man attacking another man with a golf club.

When officers arrived, they found Hiltebeitel's body in a pond next to hole one and Boucher running away.

After Boucher refused to stop, police were forced to use an "electronic control weapon" on him and take him into custody, the arrest report said.

According to the report, a witness told police he had been playing golf on hole one when he heard a man yelling, then saw Hiltebeitel "retreating" from Boucher, who was "holding a golf club and was swinging it towards Hiltebeitel."

"Hiltebeitel was yelling 'he's trying to kill me' multiple times," the witness said.

The men then fell to the ground and "Boucher began striking Hiltebeitel numerous times with the golf club," the report stated.

Boucher then chased Hiltebeitel toward the pond on hole one, striking him "repeatedly" in the head with the golf club. Once the men reached the pond, Boucher jumped on top of Hiltebeitel in the water and "appeared to be choking him," according to the report.

The witness told police that "Boucher then got off of Hiltebeitel who was no longer moving and retrieved a golf club and struck him repeatedly in the head."

Boucher then got out of the water, took off his clothes, and began to walk away.

WPTV Junior Boucher, 36, appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Nov. 26, 2024.

Palm Beach Gardens police said Hiltebeitel had "deep lacerations to the back of his head" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what the relationship was between Boucher and Hiltebeitel.

In court Tuesday, a judge denied Boucher bond and ordered him to have no contact with any witnesses and no access to weapons. Boucher told a judge his name is actually Manuel Acosta Rodriguez.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is expected to provide additional details about Boucher's arrest at a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.