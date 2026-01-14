Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jury selection process restarts after court runs out of jurors in Semmie Williams Jr. trial

One more juror plus alternates must be selected today
Semmie Williams Jr. appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Jan. 13, 2026.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is in the courtroom for day four of jury selection in the trial of Semmie Williams Jr., the man accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens in November 2021.

WATCH: Court runs out of potential jurors

Court runs out of jurors in Semmie Williams Jr. trial

This morning the jury selection process has restarted, after the court failed to reach the required 12 jurors. The court asked to reserve 60 jurors for today.

Eleven jurors — eight women and three men — were selected yesterday but they need to select one more plus alternates today.

As of the lunch break, 25 potential jurors remain.

The trial is now expected to end on Jan. 22.

