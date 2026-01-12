Jury selection resumes in trial of man accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is in the courtroom for day two of jury selection in the trial of Semmie Williams Jr., the man accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in November 2021.

WPTV's Kayla McDermott says jury selection got off to a slow start on Monday, as they had to wait for four jurors. She says three have been excused:



One juror still missing this morning will be let go

Another juror let go for hardship

Another says they can’t be fair in the case and was excused

Judge Cymonie S. Rowe is still hearing what jurors would want presented in the case.

One juror said they would want the defense to explain the DNA evidence even though several other jurors disagree.

Another said they want to know about the state's handling of DNA and witnesses, and how they present the information.

Another potential juror said they didn't feel qualified to make decisions on someone’s life. Judge Rowe argued they are the best option because they know nothing about the case. The juror said they want to try to remain unbiased, but based off hearing DNA evidence they feel the trial is already going one way.

Rogers was riding his bike near his home in Palm Beach Gardens in 2021 when police said he was randomly attacked and stabbed to death by Williams, who had no ties to the community or the teen.

Jury selection in the case started on Friday, when Williams, who is facing a first-degree murder charge, changed his insanity plea to not guilty. The state attorney's office argued that revoking the insanity plea would make any defense for mental illness void moving forward.

Williams also asked the judge if he could fire his legal representation, but ultimately decided to keep them for the trial.

The judge excused a total of 34 jurors on Friday, leaving a pool of 66 potential jurors to return. As of lunch break Monday, 56 jurors remain.