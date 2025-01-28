'INSANITY’: Palm Beach Gardens family seeks answers after their car was intentionally set on fire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A family in Palm Beach Gardens is looking for answers after their car was set on fire in their own driveway early Sunday morning.

“It’s very disheartening that someone would do something so malicious,” stated Lori Brown. “Just so blatantly dangerous to put my entire family at risk.”

Lori Brown Brown says her son’s car was parked right outside her home when neighbors suddenly heard an explosion.

Brown says her son’s car was parked right outside her home. It was neighbors that heard a loud explosion at around saw the flames and immediately called 911.

“It was a really horrific sight when we opened the front door and all we could see was a massive fire,” Brown said.

WATCH: Moments caught on camera of when a car suddenly burst into flames in a Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood

Ring camera footage of PBG car fire

Neighbors shared video with Brown. In the footage, two people can be seen walking to the scene and then moments later, running away.

“The thing is if they could get into our street and do this, who knows what else they can do? It’s frightening,” shared Brown.

A Palm Beach Gardens mother is seeking answers after her son’s car was set on fire early Sunday morning. PBGPD is investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/BaPbaAD6fm — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) January 28, 2025

Brown says her son is an honor-roll student, athlete and has a great circle of friends. But, she adds it’s not the first time her son’s or family's car has been targeted.

They reported an incident back in September, where her son’s car was vandalized and his tires were slashed at their home. She says her daughter and her husband’s tires were also slashed.

“He had green spray paint all over his car and what was spray painted was the scores of the two last football games he had,” Brown said.

Caleb Holder, WPTV Brown tells WPTV's Zitlali Solache valuables inside her son's car total at least $700.

Palm Beach Gardens police say they are investigating Sunday’s incident. Brown says valuables inside her son’s car total at least $700.

Her husband’s car and her car were also damaged from the fire. She wants to know why someone would do to her son.

“He does not deserve this at all,” stated Brown. “This is just insanity to have to go through this right now.”

Brown has filed insurance claims for all three vehicles. Some neighbors are raising money for a reward to help find the people responsible.