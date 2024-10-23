Huge turnout for community discussion on supporting youth

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Hundreds of people turned out for a community discussion hosted by the Center for Child Counseling, based in Palm Beach Gardens, and even more people participated from around the globe by joining the talk online.

The CCC has a critical mission to build the foundation for playful, healthful, and hopeful living for children and entire families in our local communities. The team with the CCC lives out this mission by constantly raising awareness about early intervention as it relates to childhood trauma.

These topics were up for discussion with world-renowned subject matter expert, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris.

WPTV

"The entire room was hanging on every word from Dr. Burke Harris," Ashley said. "I was certainly one of them. Dr. Burke Harris has so much to offer. I learned a lot about how we can all be part of the solution and ensure our kids feel safe as they grow-up in our communities. The discussion was heavy, but as a mom of two young daughters, I left feeling hopeful and with more awareness."

Dr. Burke Harris will be speaking in-person in February at the Kravis Center for Performing Arts for an event hosted by the CCC. Get tickets and learn more about the event by clicking here.