Grove Park Elementary School teacher arrested for solicitation of minor, traveling to meet 2-year-old

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Grove Park Elementary School teacher was arrested for solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a 2-year-old, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the fourth-grade teacher, 27-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander, is also a babysitter on the website Care.com and other nanny websites.

According to LinkedIn, Alexander has been a teacher at Grove Park in Palm Beach Gardens for six months and has earlier directed after-school care.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims.

Alexander was arrested Thursday and will be attending his first appearance Friday morning.

Anyone who believes their child could be a victim of solicitation of a minor is urged to contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079, WildoveM@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

