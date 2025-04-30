Gold Ribbon Heroes Luncheon held in Palm Beach Gardens in fight against childhood cancer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The 2025 Gold Ribbon Heroes Luncheon, put on by the Pediatric Oncology Support Team (POST), proved a huge success by raising money and developing community connections.

The event was held Tuesday at the Country Club Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass served as the emcee, as she has for the past several years.

WATCH BELOW: Gold Ribbon Heroes Luncheon helps raise money to fight childhood cancer

"The feel in the room is incredible," Glass said. "This is a cause we can all get behind and stay behind."

Sophia Ferreira, a young girl currently battling cancer, and her family addressed the room full of supporters.

There was a special moment when Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, knowing Sophia dreams of being a deputy when she grows up, made her an honorary deputy.

The team at POST has helped Ferreira and her family with things like transportation to her appointments for treatment, and also games to help pass the time during long hospital stays.

Part of the organization's mission is also to connect families facing similar challenges.

"We understand each other," Sophia's father, Silvio Ferreira, said. "As soon as we walk through this door over here, we know the pain, the chemo, the whole thing they're going through, and POST brings people together."

Even if you didn't attend the luncheon, there are still volunteer and other opportunities to work with POST and join the fight to help local children fight cancer.

Click here to learn more.