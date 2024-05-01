Get involved in the fight against pediatric cancer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A nonprofit organization of 26 years, Pediatric Oncology Support Team, is rallying support for its biggest fundraiser and community event of the year.

The Gold Ribbon Heroes Luncheon is set for May 7 at the Country Club of Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. Everyone is invited.

The luncheon looks to raise money for families with a child fighting cancer. This year, WPTV anchor Ashley Glass is glad to emcee the Mother's Day themed event that also focuses on mothers who have a child battling cancer.

POST works to support families on many levels like coordinating reliable transportation to medical appointments, gift cards for gas and groceries, and connecting families to emotional support groups.