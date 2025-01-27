Watch Now
From homeless to home ownership: Single mothers share stories of success, survival

Mothers' stories highlight fundraiser for Holy Ground PBC
The "Home and Healing Luncheon and Auction" was held in Palm Beach Gardens on Jan. 26, 2025
Posted

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Single mothers told stories Sunday about how Holy Ground PBC helped them go from homelessness to home ownership and also receive college degrees.

The women shared their experiences at Holy Ground's annual "Home and Healing Luncheon and Auction" in Palm Beach Gardens.

The event raised thousands for the organization’s mission to shelter pregnant women and single mothers and improve their lives.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

