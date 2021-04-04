Former President Trump and former First Lady attend Easter worship service in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump attended an Easter worship service at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday.

“We always welcome everyone to join us at Christ Fellowship in celebrating the resurrection of Jesus," said senior pastor Todd Mullins. "This year, perhaps more than ever, we hope that Jesus’ message of hope and salvation spreads widely and brings joy to all who hear it.”

The church has multiple locations throughout South Florida.