Former President Trump and former First Lady attend Easter worship service in Palm Beach Gardens

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive for Easter services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 15:40:09-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump attended an Easter worship service at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday.

“We always welcome everyone to join us at Christ Fellowship in celebrating the resurrection of Jesus," said senior pastor Todd Mullins. "This year, perhaps more than ever, we hope that Jesus’ message of hope and salvation spreads widely and brings joy to all who hear it.”

The church has multiple locations throughout South Florida.

