Fleeing vehicle falls from I-95 ramp onto PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A teenage driver is in custody after police said the boy fled from officers and later crashed in Palm Beach Gardens.

The incident occurred Thursday night after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2018 Mercedez Benz for a traffic violation near the intersection of PGA Boulevard and Military Trail.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and fled from officers.

The vehicle was later seen southbound on Alternate A1A near Florida Boulevard where officers successfully deployed stop sticks in an attempt to apprehend the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle then entered the southbound Interstate 95 ramp. As the vehicle traveled the ramp, it left the road and fell onto a vehicle that was traveling westbound on PGA Boulevard.

The boy was taken into custody. Police said no one was hurt.