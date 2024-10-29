Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Family tragically loses home, cat in electrical fire

A 75-year-old home was destroyed in an electrical fire in Palm Beach Gardens Wednesday, leaving a family without a home and without their beloved pet
FIRE.png
Caleb Holder, WPTV
Palm Beach Gardens home catches fire.
FIRE.png
Posted

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 75-year-old Palm Beach Gardens home was destroyed in a fire last week, leaving a family displaced and mourning the loss of their beloved pet.

Patricia Case was at home with her grandchildren last Wednesday when the fire started.

With the flames quickly spreading, Case, 71, and her grandchildren managed to get out safely.

Tragically, Case's two-year-old cat 'Trunks', did not make it.

"I think reality’s starting to set in, (seeing) how much has been destroyed," Case said.

TRUNKS.png
The family lost their cat named 'Trunks' in the fire.

To make matters even more emotional, she remembers the home from a very young age.

"It’s tough to see a 75-year-old house go down," shared Case. "My parents built it, so makes it even harder.”

Palm Beach County Fire crews believe the cause was electrical, and the flames may have started in her washing machine.

Case is seeking solutions as she does not have homeowners insurance. She has been living in a hotel nearby while she finds an RV or camper to settle in.

The family started a GoFundMeto ease rebuilding expenses.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening