Family tragically loses home, cat in electrical fire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 75-year-old Palm Beach Gardens home was destroyed in a fire last week, leaving a family displaced and mourning the loss of their beloved pet.

Patricia Case was at home with her grandchildren last Wednesday when the fire started.

With the flames quickly spreading, Case, 71, and her grandchildren managed to get out safely.

Tragically, Case's two-year-old cat 'Trunks', did not make it.

"I think reality’s starting to set in, (seeing) how much has been destroyed," Case said.

Patricia Case The family lost their cat named 'Trunks' in the fire.

To make matters even more emotional, she remembers the home from a very young age.

"It’s tough to see a 75-year-old house go down," shared Case. "My parents built it, so makes it even harder.”

Palm Beach County Fire crews believe the cause was electrical, and the flames may have started in her washing machine.

Case is seeking solutions as she does not have homeowners insurance. She has been living in a hotel nearby while she finds an RV or camper to settle in.

The family started a GoFundMeto ease rebuilding expenses.