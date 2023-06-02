Family of Palm Beach Gardens teen to host remembrance soccer tournament

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The family of Ryan Rogers is holding a soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens this weekend.

The Ryan Rogers Remembrance Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Gardens North County District Park.

Palm Beach Gardens Benches memorialize Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens Briana Nespral

Rogers was killed in November 2021 while riding his bike near Interstate 95.

Ryan Rogers, who was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School, loved soccer and had been a part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

To support the tournament or to make a donation to the scholarship fund, click here.