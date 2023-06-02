Watch Now
Family of Palm Beach Gardens teen to host remembrance soccer tournament

The Ryan Rogers Remembrance Tournament is Saturday and Sunday
The family of Ryan Rogers is holding a soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens this weekend to honor the teen and raise scholarship funds for seniors.
Ryan Rogers in soccer uniform with Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association backdrop
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jun 02, 2023
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The family of Ryan Rogers is holding a soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens this weekend.

The Ryan Rogers Remembrance Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Gardens North County District Park.

Rogers was killed in November 2021 while riding his bike near Interstate 95.

Ryan Rogers, who was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School, loved soccer and had been a part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.

To support the tournament or to make a donation to the scholarship fund, click here.

