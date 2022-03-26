Benches memorialize Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Months later, a community continues to remember and honor the life of Ryan Rogers whose body was found hours after he left for a bike ride.

On Saturday morning, Rogers was honored with two benches at the soccer fields at District Park where he dedicated plenty of his time for the sport he loved.

“We have placed them facing the soccer fields in the hope and the memory that when people do watch soccer, Ryan’s life and legacy will continue on,” said David Craven, Director with Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association. “They will think of Ryan not just now but forever.”

He was called a major soccer fan and player. He played at District Park and also refereed.

“He had that enthusiasm for the game,” said David Minshall, Referee Assigner with Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association. “Whether he was refereeing or playing he always seemed to have a good smile on his face.”

The 14-year-old lost his life in November of last year. Palm Beach Gardens Police said Semmie Lee Williams stabbed and killed Rogers after crossing paths with the teen as he rode his bike.

Police say it was a completely random act with a homeless drifter who had no ties to Palm Beach Gardens.

“Ryan was a wonderful young man,” said Craven. “He was a part of our community. His family was a part of our community. And he will not be forgotten. The soccer division will make sure of that.”

The park has also set up a scholarship fund in Roger’s honor.