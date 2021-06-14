Watch
Extended COVID-19 outdoor seating for Palm Beach Gardens

Businesses can keep outdoor seating and signage through September
T.A. Walker
Outdoor seating at The Cooper in Palm Beach Gardens.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jun 14, 2021
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens is allowing businesses to keep outdoor use changes that started during COVID for several more months. This decision made by the City Council on June 3 lets businesses keep or apply for expanded outdoor seating, allow for product displays and music outdoors.

Local businesses wanting to expand or change their outdoor seating area can email their requests with a picture or drawing of the requested change. City leaders say the extension requests will be reviewed quickly.

Businesses can keep signs letting customers know their operation status until June 30,2021. Music is also permitted outdoors at lower volumes. The extension will be effective until Sept. 30, 2021.

