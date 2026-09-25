'EVERYTHING STORE': World Market brings global shopping experience to South Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — World Market celebrated the grand opening of its Palm Beach Gardens location Friday, bringing its signature collection of globally-inspired home goods and international foods to South Florida.

The new store at the Prosperity Centre shopping center represents a significant milestone for the California-based retailer, which has been planning and preparing for the opening in Palm Beach Gardens for two years.

WPTV World Market Palm Beach Gardens Sept. 25, 2026.

"We are beyond excited to be here. It's been a long journey, but we are thrilled to be in the community," said Carrie Crooker, World Market's senior vice president of stores. Crooker, a 20-year veteran of the company, traveled to Palm Beach Gardens to personally oversee the launch of the new location.

Among the eager customers lining up for the grand opening were Michael and Heather Sharin, local residents who live just over the bridge from the new shopping center.

"When we go to Tallahassee to visit our son, there's been a World Market there, and that's the first place I want to go," Heather Sharin said. "And when I heard it was coming here, well, here I am. It's opening day!"

The decision to establish World Market's South Florida presence in Palm Beach Gardens was thanks to the welcoming community.

"This community is just an amazing, it has everything to offer," Crooker said. "It has diverse clientele here, lots of customers that have traveled all over the world that want to experience fun things. They are explorers and entertainers, and it fits our brand."

For shoppers like the Sharins, World Market's appeal lies in its unique product mix that sets it apart from traditional retailers.

"I like to look at things that are from all over the world," Heather said. "But also they have food, and they have beverages, and different kinds of drinks that I've never seen anywhere else. It's just kind of unique. It has things that the other stores don't have."

Michael Sharin echoed his wife's sentiment about the store's distinctive offerings.

"It's not just a supermarket, it's not just a furniture store— It's the everything store," Michael said.

The Palm Beach Gardens location transforms the former Office Depot space into World Market's signature shopping experience.

"They will find a lot to explore. It's quite a treasure hunt here," Crooker explained, describing what first-time visitors can expect.

The store features World Market's trademark international food department with products sourced from around the globe, alongside an extensive selection of furniture, home décor, and seasonal items. With Halloween and holiday merchandise already on display, the timing of the opening allows local shoppers to explore everything from harvest decorations to early holiday shopping options.

"So whether you are getting ready for a big Halloween party, getting ready for the fall and Thanksgiving, or you want to get some early shopping done for holiday, we're here for you," Crooker said.

WPTV Halloween decor at World Market in Palm Beach Gardens Sept. 25, 2026.

The arrival of World Market also contributes to the continued revitalization of the Prosperity Centre shopping plaza, including the opening of Plum Market next door in March.

"I'm just happy because it makes this shopping center full again," Heather Sharin said.

Friday's grand opening featured samples from around the world, giving visitors a taste of the international experience World Market brings to the Palm Beach Gardens community. The celebration marked not just the opening of a new retail location, but the arrival of a brand that Crooker believes fills a unique niche in the local market.

"We're here to bring something to Palm Beach Gardens that I think the community needs, and I think they are going to have so much fun in our stores," Crooker said.

The Palm Beach Gardens store operates Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

