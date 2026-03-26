Plum Market to celebrate grand opening of 2nd Florida location in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new modern marketplace concept is opening in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday.

Plum Market is opening its second Florida location off PGA Boulevard at the 30,000 square-foot site of the former Bed Bath & Beyond.

CEO Matt Jonna, now a resident of Palm Beach Gardens, says Plum Market is the 'Disneyland of grocery stores'.

"When I moved here, I realized there was nothing like Plum Market in this area," Jonna said in a press release. "That's when we knew it was time to bring to Palm Beach Gardens what we perfected in Miami."

The marketplace, founded in Michigan in 2007, focuses heavily on partnerships with local producers. South Florida businesses partnering with this Plum Market location include Goodness Gardens, Raway Vegan Chocolates and Funky Buddha Brewery.

Visitors can also find an extensive wine selection curated by Madeline Triffon, the first American woman to earn the credential of Master Sommelier— a title that's been given to only 300 people worldwide.

"I'm excited to introduce Palm Beach Gardens guests to exceptional wines they might not discover on their own," Triffon said in a press release. "Whether it's a rare Burgundy or an approachable everyday bottle, I want every guest to feel confident exploring wine."

The store will be selling chef-crafter prepared meals, whether it's a grab & go option, or hot entrees for dinnertime. There is a full-service seafood counter, bakery and meat counter.

"Our goal is not just to open a grocery store," Jonna said. "We want to create the newest and most exciting community gathering place in Palm Beach Gardens."

Plum Market is located at 2410 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens. The grand opening will take place March 26 at 11 a.m. and will include free giveaways.