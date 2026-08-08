Dick's House of Sports, outdoor athletic field move closer to replacing old Sears at Gardens Mall

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After a unanimous vote, the redevelopment of the old Sears space at Gardens Mall is moving forward, with a second vote expected in September.

WATCH: Gardens Mall shoppers hear about the possible changes

Dick's House of Sports nears approval at Palm Beach Gardens Mall

A new Dick's House of Sports and outdoor athletic field are one step closer to replacing the old Sears at the Palm Beach Gardens Mall, following a unanimous vote by local officials.

The redevelopment has been years in the making, with plans dating back to 2011. Progress stalled multiple times along the way, including in 2017 when controversy over whether the retailer would sell guns brought negotiations to a halt. Dick's Sporting Goods has since stopped selling guns in its stores, clearing a major point of contention and helping move the project forward.

Dick's House of Sports is a larger, experience-focused concept that goes beyond traditional retail. The location would feature rock-climbing walls, HitTrax batting cages, VR sports, and more, alongside an outdoor field for community events, recreational leagues, camps, and other programming. The development would also bring more retail space to the mall.

Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens said the project sounds like an exciting addition to one of the most popular shopping destinations in the city.

Suzanne Schoen said:

"It's a welcome change."

John Schoen said:

"I think that's an interesting concept."

Amy Smith said:

"I think it's a good idea. I mean, I want to try start playing pickleball. That'd probably be a good way to try it."

Susan Sands said:

"It's convenient, and then it's one-stop shopping. You roam the mall, and it sounds wonderful. So when will they begin it?"

The project still requires a second vote in September before receiving final approval. But that vote seems like all but a formality at this point.

