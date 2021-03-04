City of Palm Beach Gardens to offer mortgage, rent assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The City of Palm Beach Gardens announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for the Palm Beach Gardens C.A.R.E.S. Mortgage and Rent Assistance Program.

The program was designed to provide mortgage and rent assistance to low-to-moderate income families who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to a news release, the City will approve up to $15,000 per qualifying household in grant funds.

The application process is free of charge and the money will not have to be repaid.

Once the application is processed, applicants should receive a response from the City within 10 business days as to whether or not they qualify for the grant.

Applicants must live within Palm Beach Gardens city limits to qualify.

Grants will be awarded on a first eligible, first qualified basis.

For more information about the program and to apply, click here. Applicants can also pick up a paper application at City Hall located at 10500 N. Military Trail. An appointment is necessary to submit a paper application.

The site will go live Friday, March 5, at 8 a.m.

