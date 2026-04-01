Authorities seek leads after vandals throw a brick at progressive church sign in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Authorities are seeking leads after someone vandalized a progressive church in Palm Beach Gardens by throwing a brick at its sign.

Surveillance video captured the moments before the brick was thrown at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches. Pastor Kevin Konkle said the vandalism happened sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning. At the time, the sign displayed information about an upcoming LGBTQ+ event.

Konkle noted this is not the first time the church has been targeted. He added that the surveillance footage captured audio of the suspects.

"The people that were doing the sabotage actually called out each other's names so it will be very handy for PBSO," Konkle said.

"I hope that the people involved in this, once they discern their intent, will learn that hate doesn't go forward...it sends you backwards and that they will learn love and inclusion and acceptance," Konkle said.

Repairs to the sign will require thousands of dollars. Deputies recovered the brick and submitted it as evidence as they continue to investigate.

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