'Are you having a good day?': Palm Beach Gardens woman spots baby gator lounging in fountain

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A woman in Palm Beach Gardens witnessed an unusual site after her morning run on Sunday.

Lauren Shrage told WPTV she saw a young alligator lounging in the fountain located at the entrance gate of the Mirabella community.

"Are you having a good day?" Shrage is heard asking the small gator on the video she sent WPTV.

Lauren Shrage Lauren Shrage spotted a small alligator in the fountain at the entrance of the Mirabella community in Palm Beach Gardens on May 12, 2024.

Shrage also took a selfie of the baby gator along with her dog, who was out with her on her morning run.

She said a neighbor came along and pulled the reptile out of the water, releasing it safely into a more suitable habitat.