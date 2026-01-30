81-year-old woman dies after being hit by garbage truck in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — An 81-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a garbage truck in Palm Beach Gardens earlier this week, police said.

The woman was hit by a Waste Management truck Tuesday at about 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Ryder Cup Boulevard and Glencairn Road within the PGA National community.

Police said the victim was identified as 81-year-old Susan Schaufeld.

Officers arrived and found Schaufeld on the ground, severely injured and began providing lifesaving measures.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue took Schaufeld to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. However, police said she died Thursday from her injuries.

Police said the 65-year-old driver of the Waste Management truck was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The crash is still an active investigation.