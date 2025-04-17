100 students at Howell L. Watkins Middle School chosen to learn about financial literacy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPTV is taking a closer look at efforts in schools in our area to teach students how to be leaders and financially savvy from a young age.

One hundred boys at Howell L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens heard from several community mentors on Thursday.

WATCH: Dr. Presley Charles shares benefits of the event

Community comes together to teach 100 students important lifelong lessons

Keynote speaker Dwayne Bryant spoke to them about decision-making and consequences. Bryant has become famous for his self-help work with athletes and celebrities.

Students also attended breakout sessions on topics like conflict resolution, financial literacy and decision-making 101.

School leaders said these lessons are all seeds they’ll see the fruit from down the line.

“There might be a lot of things that the kids will not pick up until many years later, when they become adults, especially regarding the financial literacy part,” said the school’s principal, Dr. Presley Charles. “When they start learning about money and credit and things of that nature, they're like, ‘Wow, I learned that in middle school.'”

He said he’s trying to do his part as a leader in the education sector to complement the other efforts in this area from the recreation and athletics departments in nearby communities.

Students also heard from the Riviera Beach Police Department. The department held a police and community relations session.

This was the first event of its kind, and the school hopes to do this every year.