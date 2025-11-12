1 dead in train collision with dump truck at Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One person was killed in a train collision with a dump truck at Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR).

At approximately 2:25 p.m., PBCFR and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue (PBGFR) units were dispatched to the area of Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard for a reported train incident.

Units arrived to find a severely damaged and overturned dump truck. A passenger train was also stopped in the immediate area. Train traffic has been stopped in the area.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene by PBCFR Paramedics. Officials are aware of at least one additional injured individual, but the extent of injuries is still being evaluated.

Drivers should avoid the area and use caution.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.