1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say

Dodge Ram strikes Hyundai Genesis, killing driver of Genesis, according to police
Traffic was diverted for hours Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard at Bay Hill Drive near Palm Beach Gardens.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jan 27, 2023
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.

The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.

A white Dodge Ram driving westbound on Northlake struck a white Hyundai Genesis, police said.

The driver of the Genesis was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where that person later died. The driver and passenger inside the Dodge Ram were not hurt.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

