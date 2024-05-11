Watch Now
1 dead, along with dog, after Palm Beach Gardens apartment fire

Firefighters find body, dead dog inside apartment at Sun Terrace at the Oaks
Posted at 11:04 AM, May 11, 2024
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One person and a dog were killed in an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Cory Bessette said firefighters were called to the Sun Terrace at the Oaks community off RCA Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m. after receiving reports that a victim was inside a burning apartment.

Bessette said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames and made their way inside, they found one occupant dead, along with a dog.

The state fire marshal was investigating the cause.

