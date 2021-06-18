Martin County Fire Rescue crews responding to aircraft emergency in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of an aircraft emergency in Tequesta Friday evening.
Crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the area of Turnbridge Drive.
WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
#HappeningNow - MCFR crews responding to an aircraft emergency in the area of SE Turnbridge Dr. in Tequesta.— Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 18, 2021
Crews dispatched at 6:38pm.
Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/oZ2qF5Dr8E