Watch
NewsRegion N Palm Beach County

Actions

Martin County Fire Rescue crews responding to aircraft emergency in Tequesta

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Davis, WPTV
3 vehicles burn at Halpatiokee Park
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 19:44:41-04

TEQUESTA, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of an aircraft emergency in Tequesta Friday evening.

Crews were dispatched at 6:38 p.m. to the area of Turnbridge Drive.

WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right