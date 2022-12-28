Watch Now
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer remains in jail

John Marshall held on $33,000 on charges of aggravated battery of officer, fleeing and eluding police
A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County jail.
Posted at 8:36 PM, Dec 27, 2022
John Marshall, 22, appeared in bond court Tuesday in handcuffs and a blue prison uniform after being involved in a violent car crash that was caught on home surveillance cameras.

He faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. His bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.

According to state prosecutors, Marshall was apprehended after running over a police officer during an attempted traffic stop for speeding.

The wreck happened Christmas night along U.S. Highway 1 and Kathy Lane near North Palm Beach.

The officer suffered a broken leg and is now recovering at home.

According to court records, n June and July, Marshall was caught driving with a suspended license. In both cases, the state attorney's office ultimately declined to prosecute him.

Marshall is due back in court on Jan. 25.

