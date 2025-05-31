JUPITER, Fla. — We’re learning more about plans for the town of Jupiter to launch its new fire department.

For decades, the town has used Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR), but according to our previous reporting Jupiter found it could save $68 million over eight years if they formed their own department.

WATCH: WPTV speaks with Deputy Chief Stephen Shaw of Jupiter Fire Rescue Department

With new fire department on the way, transition talks heat up in Jupiter

The Jupiter Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) tells us they want to begin transition planning meetings sooner but are getting pushback from PBCFR.

In just 16 months, Jupiter’s new fire department will take control. Between now and then there’s a lot of planning to be done.

To get more insight into the situation, WPTV’s Michael Hoffman sat down with Deputy Chief Stephen Shaw of Jupiter Fire Rescue Department.

He walked Hoffman through 18 pages outlining Jupiter’s transition plan to take the reins from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. From implementing the countywide radio system, to training to the mutual aid system and more, it outlines a variety of needs to make the transition successful.

“Our transition plan is a complex document, and we want to have those conversations sooner than later to push this transition plan forward,” said Shaw.

Jupiter New Jupiter fire department becomes campaign issue Ethan Stein

In the plan, Jupiter asks to begin monthly transition talks on Aug. 1, 2025, giving them 14 months to plan, and in an official letter provided to us by the town, the county’s fire rescue says, “Nine months is more than adequate.”

Additionally, the town is asking for county commissioners to grant their EMS license so they can do a 60-day overlap where Jupiter can work alongside Palm Beach County Fire Rescue as they ease into the Oct. 1, 2026 cutoff where they assume full control, saying that “a transition period is the best way to serve the public."

“Although we're going to be providing world-class service on day one, a major critical incident should not be the first time our agencies work together,” said Shaw.

Hoffman reached out to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue for comment, and they sent a statement that reads:

Transition meetings between Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Town of Jupiter have been mutually agreed to and scheduled for January 2026, which allows for ten months of hands-on preparation. The safety of the community always has been and always will be our top priority during this process. We will continue to serve the residents of the Town of Jupiter with excellence in emergency services, as we have for the past 40 years.

Hoffman followed up and asked the town about that statement. A representative said, “No, the Town at no point has agreed to beginning meetings in January.”

Hoffman followed up with Palm Beach County Fire rescue to provide evidence of this agreement and we are still waiting to hear back.

“We feel that the best way to do this is through this transition plan, avoid the flipping of a switch on midnight when we provide services full time,” said Shaw.

The Palm Beach County Commission will vote on adopting the plan and awarding the EMS certification on June 10.