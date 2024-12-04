Why veterinarians are urging pet owners to keep extra watch of their furry friends this holiday season

JUPITER, Fla. — This holiday season, veterinarians are working overtime as they say many pet owners aren't noticing their furry friends eating scraps and other harmful items during get-togethers.

Jane McGreevy’s dog Fletcher has been recovering from surgery after being rushed to the vet following Thanksgiving.

"On Thanksgiving, we had a lot of people over. He was a little bit stressed out by that and we had no idea that he had consumed some socks,” McGreevy said.

The only way for Fletcher to get the two socks and three pairs of underwear out of his system was through abdominal surgery.

“Thanksgiving, and the day after Thanksgiving, and that whole weekend after Thanksgiving is some of the busiest time of the entire year,” said Dr. Amanda Pisano, ER department head at MedVet in Jupiter.

MedVet in Jupiter says they saw about twice the number of pets than they typically do throughout the year.

“Anytime that there are get-togethers with a lot of food around, there are dogs that get into leftovers and table scraps,” said Dr. Pisano.

Animals seem to find all the fixings from corn on the cob to BBQ brushes.

Dr. Pisano showed WPTV some of the X-rays. Pisano's own dog also fell victim to getting into scraps, eating their family's whole turkey and getting its stomach distended with turkey bones.

She says Christmas is just as busy, urging people to keep an eye on their pets and keep food and decor out of reach on Christmas Day.

“I’ve seen dogs eating ornaments. I’ve seen dogs eating the Christmas presents, the ribbon, the wrapping paper, aluminum foil that was wrapped in food,” said Pisano.