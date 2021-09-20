Veterans, family members to be honored with special dinner in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The hearts of a grateful nation will be on display this coming Saturday as residents from across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast gather to honor and give thanks to those who have served our nation in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During the "Not For Nothing" Veterans Dinner, Bolay will serve up free food to our soldiers and their families at the White Trail Social & Garden Club, located at 18877 131st Trail North in Jupiter, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local charity Believe With Me organizes the event, pulling together all of the volunteers, servers, and celebration.

Residents are invited to join the welcome line on 131st Trail, which leads up to the event.

Bring your red, white, and blue, your signs of gratitude, your American flags, and your kids. You can start lining the street around 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.