Two 5-year-olds walk away from All Saints Catholic School in Jupiter, later found by parent

JUPITER, Fla. — Two 5-year-olds vanished after they walked off campus last week at All Saints Catholic School in Jupiter, according to police.

Reports show they were eventually found safe and reunited with their parents almost two hours later, but parents still have questions.

Jupiter police were called to the school, located off of Indian Creek Parkway, just after 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 31.

WPTV requested copies of the computer-aided dispatch report (CAD) tied to the case.

"As someone who lives in the area, just as a dad, it's just a concern," Abacoa resident Ross Black said. "I would always want someone to have eyes on my kids and just to know my kids if they were confused at all, would know where to go to for help rather than just go wandering off."

WPTV Abacoa resident Ross Black expresses his concerns after hearing about the missing children at All Saints Catholic School in Jupiter.

The law enforcement call was active for nearly two hours, according to records. The two children reportedly walked across Indian Creek Parkway, a road that Black described as "incredibly busy."

Officers eventually found the two 5-year-olds a little more than half a mile away when an All Saints Catholic School parent spotted them walking on the sidewalk. The parent picked them up and reunited them with family members.

"It's probably the grace of God that they're back safely with their family," Black said.

But what about surveillance footage?

"Those are the questions I would want to know if I were a parent," Abacoa resident Nicole Schmalleger said.

WPTV Nicole Schmalleger expressed her concerns after hearing about the incident involving the missing children.

Jupiter police said that All Saints Catholic School Principal Jill Broz told them that the surveillance cameras on campus were "difficult to access and review."

WPTV called the school and left a message for administrators for a response. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, WPTV had not received a callback.

The report goes on to say the principal's excuse about possible video "resulted in none of the school staff attempting to review the footage."

WPTV The principal at the school told police that the surveillance cameras on campus were "difficult to access and review."

Schmalleger said she thinks the video could answer a lot of questions about how this happened.

"Tremendous value," she said. "I think a lot of answers would be in that video, so it's something that I'd definitely want to see."

According to police reports, the children involved were supposed to be going to soccer practice. WPTV contacted the school administration, parents of the children and the Diocese of Palm Beach about the incident and have not received a response.