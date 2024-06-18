Watch Now
Truck tips and sends grapple arm into power lines in Jupiter, causing outages

Multiple traffic lights out near Military Trail and Schoolhouse Road
A large truck with a grabber tipped into some power lines in Jupiter on June 18, 2024.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 18, 2024

JUPITER, Fla. — A large truck tipped and became entangled in power lines, causing a precarious situation in Jupiter on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Military Trail and Schoolhouse Road just north of Donald Ross Road.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted a photo on its X account that showed the truck's grapple arm tangled in the lines.

Crews said the area will need to shut off the power grid to remove the vehicle.

Multiple traffic lights are out in the area, and Jupiter police are working on traffic control.

Drivers in the area are urged to use an alternate route.

Florida Power and Light is at the scene.

