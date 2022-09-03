Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Town of Jupiter: Deadline to request larger trash cart is coming up

Residents have until Oct. 15 to request 96-gallon cart
Waste-Management-Truck-in-Martin-County.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Waste-Management-Truck-in-Martin-County.jpg
WASTE MANAGEMENT.PNG
Posted at 8:13 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 20:13:59-04

JUPITER, Fla.  — The deadline for Jupiter residents to request a larger trash cart is coming up.

According to the Town of Jupiter, all residents currently receiving individual curbside trash service on scheduled pickup days will receive a new 64-gallon trash cart in early 2023 as part of the town’s new agreement with Waste Management. However, residents who want to receive a 96-gallon cart have until Oct. 15 to request one via the town’s website.

Beginning March 1, 2023, all trash left on the curb for the weekly pickups must be placed inside these new carts.

Bulk items and yard waste can be left on the curb on the appropriate collection days.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms