TD Bank teller among those involved in $56,000 check fraud scheme, police say

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter bank teller was among those involved in an organized check fraud scheme where thousands of dollars were stolen, police said.

The Jupiter Police Department said in a Thursday statement that they began investigating the case last September at a TD Bank located at 2301 W. Indiantown Road.

During this investigation, police said they determined a group was targeting local businesses by stealing checks out of the mail and altering the checks for self-payment.

After altering these checks, the suspects cashed the checks at the TD Bank in coordination with a bank teller who was acting as an accomplice in the operation. Police said money from the fraudulent checks was split by the suspects.

With help from the U.S. Postal Inspector, FBI and TD Bank, police said the case revealed more than $56,000 in check fraud — mostly involving checks from local businesses.

Three people, who police have not named, were arrested in the case.

The Jupiter police remind residents and business owners to never leave a check or other financial documentation in the mailbox overnight.

"Consider placing mail containing checks, credit card information, or any other form of payment in a secure mail drop box at the U.S. Post Office or other secure mail drop off location," police said.