Storm cleanup continues in Hobe Sound, Jupiter

HOBE SOUND, Fla — Cleanup continues in Hobe Sound and Jupiter following the EF-1 tornado that hit the area on Wednesday.

The county issued the following statement on Saturday:

"A team comprised of Jupiter Island and Martin County public safety and public works staff continue cleanup and restoration efforts on Bridge Road after Wednesday's tornado. They meet daily to assess progress and make any adjustments necessary to clear the area and make it safe to open to pedestrian and vehicular traffic."

Bridge Road, from Gomez to Laurel Lane, remains closed.

Bridge Road, from Beach Road to Laurel Lane, is open to passenger vehicles but not commercial trucks.

The Hobe Sound Bascule Bridge is operational and open to cars, pedestrians and boat traffic.

Martin County crews are continuing work to remove branches and other debris in the area.

Jupiter Island's contractor crews continue to care for downed trees — trimming broken and damaged branches — and transplanting the trees into place along Bridge Road.

