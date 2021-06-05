South Florida crowds happy that outdoor events are back

The first events are starting to happen since the mask mandate has ended.

Saturday, events like Pride Market in Lake Worth Beach are back.

“Is so good to be out, it's so good to be seeing our friends, our customers, our family again it's absolutely wonderful,” said AJ Wasson, owner of H.G. Rooster's.

“I can finally hug people. I have seen nothing but joy on people's faces and they literally see you. Pride is great, this is even better,” said Julia Murphy, Chief Development Officer at Compass.

In Jupiter the KVJ Show from our radio partner 97.9 WRMF hosted the Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival in Abacoa.

“If it's Cajun, it's out here today. It's amazing to actually be out with people, beautiful weather enjoying why we live in South Florida,” said Virginia from the KVJ Show.

Vendors like the Kravis Center are getting back out in front of people to promote their Kravis on Broadway series going on sale on Monday.

"Being cooped up all these many months and now we can be out here and just being a part of the community,” said Linda Birdsey, Marketing Director for the Kravis Center.

Charities are once again able to fundraise in person. “So we're just excited to be a part of it and have the Crawfish festival benefit Little Smiles. We impact over 32,000 families every year,” Nicole Grossmayer, Executive Director of Little Smiles.

People seem to be starting to get a sense of the “new new” normal.

"Because of the pandemic we've all been isolated. We've all been staying home and staying safe, and wearing masks, and social distancing, and now we get to see and hang and hug and embrace our friends and members of our community,” said Wasson.

Always ‘keepin' it weird’, Jason from the KVJ show says you don't even have to like the event you're going to, it's just nice to be out. “I gotta' tell you. I hate crawfish, but I love people, and that's what this is all about, it's about people.... But I hate crawfish,” said Jason.