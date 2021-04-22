Watch
NewsRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

'Simon's Giving Garden' honors late Jupiter teen

Simon Baker died last August
items.[0].videoTitle
Family and friends gathered in Jupiter Wednesday evening to remember a young life lost and dedicate 'Simon's Giving Garden' along Church Street.
Posted at 12:30 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 00:31:34-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Friends and family gathered Wednesday in Jupiter to remember Simon Baker and dedicate a living garden named after him.

Simon was a 16-year-old student at Jupiter Community High School who died by suicide last August.

'Simon's Giving Garden' was donated by the Baker family to honor Simon Baker.

RELATED: Volunteers honor memory of late student in Jupiter

The garden will feature an outdoor classroom and an anti-bullying bench.

"Our intention and really Edna's vision of having this garden here in this special place is to bring some peace and wonder to the youth and kids of our community," said Chris Baker, Simon's father.

The area is also designed to help students create their own personal gardens.

Simon's Giving Garden is located at Edna Runner Tutorial Center at 7187 Church Street in Jupiter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right