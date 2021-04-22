'Simon's Giving Garden' honors late Jupiter teen

JUPITER, Fla. — Friends and family gathered Wednesday in Jupiter to remember Simon Baker and dedicate a living garden named after him.

Simon was a 16-year-old student at Jupiter Community High School who died by suicide last August.

'Simon's Giving Garden' was donated by the Baker family to honor Simon Baker.

RELATED: Volunteers honor memory of late student in Jupiter

The garden will feature an outdoor classroom and an anti-bullying bench.

"Our intention and really Edna's vision of having this garden here in this special place is to bring some peace and wonder to the youth and kids of our community," said Chris Baker, Simon's father.

The area is also designed to help students create their own personal gardens.

Simon's Giving Garden is located at Edna Runner Tutorial Center at 7187 Church Street in Jupiter.

