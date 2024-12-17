Should Jupiter Narrows be a 'no-wake' zone? Residents weigh in

JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Narrows inlet is regarded as one of the most popular Palm Beach County spots for enjoying the waters.

"As it is, it's an area with a lot of boat traffic, kayakers, paddler boards, swimmers, and snorkelers," said Butch Powell, the President of the Beach Road Association.

Powell said along with those in the water are also the boaters, and it's a safety issue that's been on residents' radars for years.

"The high speeds that the boats are traveling through the Jupiter Narrows at are dangerous," Powell said.

The area is not currently a "no wake zone," causing some boats to go at a speed considered unsafe by many.

"If you're out on the sandbar, it creates a lot of wake that comes by and ruins your afternoon," Jupiter resident Jeffery Hoon said. "If a no-wake zone goes into effect, it will help boaters who like to go out on the sandbar."

The issue has caught the attention of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which will be discussing the issue at an official commission meeting in February.

The FWC, which will be holding public meetings on the issue, says they plan to propose the area as a no-wake zone near Cato's Bridge, a small draw bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway connecting Jupiter to Jupiter Inlet Colony.

Jupiter resident Adam Earl says he doesn't see a need for the change, but says he trusts officials have safety in mind.

"We would just like to see it stay the same," Earl said. "We come out here, and we paddle-boarded this morning. We like it. It allows us to see the animals."