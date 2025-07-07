'SHORT FUSE': 87-year-old man in custody after pointing what he said was BB gun at neighbors

A Jupiter man is in custody after a weekend dispute over fireworks led to him threatening neighbors with what he says was a BB gun.

David Norco, 87, was arrested on Saturday and made his first appearance in court on Sunday. He is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Law enforcement was called to the Pine Gardens North neighborhood on Saturday morning, and at one point residents were told to shelter in place.

According to the arrest report, neighbor Darinel Solorzano Dominguez told investigators that after midnight on July 5, he was outside his residence at 705 North Loxahatchee Drive, setting off fireworks with his son. He said Norco then approached them holding a long gun and pointed it in their direction, yelling about them setting off fireworks.

Dominguez told investigators that Norco said he would shoot if the noise did not stop. Dominguez's Ring camera footage, which was reviewed by investigators, corroborated his story, and showed Dominguez bringing his son back inside the home.

Investigators received a search warrant to search a residence at 703 N. Loxahatchee Dr., the address where Dominguez said he saw Norco go inside after the threat, but no one was inside and the owner of that home said she did not recognize the man on the Ring camera footage.

The owner of that residence put investigators in contact with a friend, who said the man in the video was Norco, and that he lived at 706 Pinegrove Avenue.

Investigators made contact Norco, who denied that he left his house or threatened anyone with a gun the night before. His wife stated that Norco was upset about the noise of the fireworks and that he has a "short fuse." She showed investigators a black shotgun and a black rifle, and stated that there might be one more firearm in the home.

Norco said the rifle was what he used to confront neighbors, but that it was only a BB gun. Investigators say it "did not have any markers of identifying characteristics" that indicated it wasn't a real gun, and they were not able to corroborate Norco's statement that he only had the BB gun with him.

Investigators spoke with three other people who had been outside Dominguez's residence at the time of the threat, who all provided similar stories.

Dominguez told investigators he wanted to press charges, due to his son's young age. The three others also wanted to press charges.

Norco is in Palm Beach County Jail.