Shifting sandbars create dangerous and unpredictable conditions for boaters navigating Jupiter Inlet

JUPITER, Fla. — Boaters in Jupiter say getting in and out of the Jupiter Inlet is becoming more unpredictable as shifting sandbars create dangerous conditions.

Channels are constantly shifting, leaving some boaters unable to navigate the inlet for days. Even local knowledge cannot always keep up with the changing waterways.

WATCH BELOW: Shifting sandbars create dangerous boating conditions in Jupiter

Shifting sandbars create dangerous boating conditions in Jupiter

"There's boats that get stuck every day," boater William Taylor said.

Taylor, the captain of the Black Dog, has fished out of the Jupiter Inlet for more than 30 years. He recommends boaters wait until a bigger vessel gets in front of them to watch where they go out. Once boaters understand that path, they can ensure they have the right draft to navigate their own boat out.

"You have to check the waves every day to make sure the deep spot that was there yesterday is still there today," Taylor said.

The Jupiter Inlet District said its role in solving the overall problem is limited. The district is currently focused on dredging the inlet's sand trap, which it is responsible for maintaining.

"It's changing the mouth of the inlet with all the sand that they're putting out there, so that the way to get out the inlet changes by the day," Taylor said.

"We couldn't go the last few days because our whole outer bar was breaking and the swell was rather large," Taylor said. "The swell finally dropped out enough to where we could make it across the bar. So we were able to eat out today, and it looks like we'll get out the next couple days."

Maintenance for the Intracoastal Waterway crossing falls under the Army Corps of Engineers. WPTV reached out to the agency for a response to boaters' concerns and am waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

