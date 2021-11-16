Watch
Police presence off Central Boulevard connected to search for 14-year-old boy

Mother says Ryan Rogers went for bicycle ride, never returned home
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A view from Chopper 5 shows Palm Beach Gardens police search for Ryan Rogers in a wooded area off Central Boulevard.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 11:24:08-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Police have blocked off an area in Palm Beach Gardens related to the search for a missing 14-year-old Jupiter boy.

Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Tuesday that an area of Central Boulevard blocked off near the Interstate 95 overpass is connected to the search for Ryan Rogers.

The boy's mother said her son went out for a bicycle ride Monday night and never returned home.

Concerned friends and neighbors had been searching the neighborhood, but that search was later called off.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

