Palm Beach Gardens woman’s death sparks concern over 'dark' roadway in 'Jupiter Heights'

JUPITER, Fla. — A deadly accident just outside of the "Jupiter Heights" community is drawing attention to what some residents call a traffic hazard.

Samantha Sierra, 33, was killed on the night of March 16, while driving home from a work-related event at Roger Dean Stadium. She was alone in her car when, police said, she failed to navigate a bend in the roadway, ran off the pavement and into a tree. All of her airbags deployed, but Sierra did not survive the impact.

“She was just a beautiful person,” Billy Galiardo, Sierra’s husband, said. The couple had been married only a few years. They have a three-year-old daughter named Charlotte. “She loved our little girl so much. There was no better friend, no better wife, no better mother, she’s everything people aspire to be. She was an amazing person who didn’t deserve this.”

According to Sierra’s husband, tire marks on the side of the road suggest his wife’s car left the roadway on the dangerous curve that runs just outside neighborhood and leads to busy Donald Ross Road.

“It’s dangerous,” Gagliardo said, “I don’t understand why this is like this.”

Gagliardo stood on the side of the road staring down at the tire marks and the flowers left at the scene of his wife’s tragic accident.

“All of the residents who live back there [in Jupiter Heights] told me the lights here are too dim,” Gagliardo said. “Why is this road like this? It doesn’t make sense. There should be speed bumps here, a speed sign. Something that indicates this is a sharp turn. Something!”

Gagliardo met several of the residents, who were on the scene the night his wife died. Many were the first on the scene as paramedics arrived. They were still too shaken to talk about the accident. They all vowed to petition the Town of Jupiter to get speed bumps and better lighting and road signs on the stretch of roadway.

Meanwhile, friends have started a GoFundMe account in Sierra’s memory.