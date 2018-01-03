Resident finds WWII-era grenade, takes it to Jupiter Police Department

JUPITER, Fla. - Police in Jupiter had to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff for help on Tuesday after a resident brought a World War II-era grenade to the police department.

Officers said the grenade belonged to a family member of the resident.

The police department took precautionary containment efforts by relocating the explosive device to a vacant parking area away from buildings.

The police department also contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordinance Device Unit for their assistance and safe removal of the grenade

Police said there was no danger to the community.