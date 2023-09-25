Rabid otter bites dog, person in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — An otter with rabies bit a person and a dog Saturday in Jupiter, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Animal Care and Control said the incident occurred in the 900 block of Marlin Drive. The otter was later captured by a member of Animal Care and Control. Tests revealed the animal had rabies.

Health officials said residents in the area are advised to avoid contact with any wildlife including feral cats and report suspicious animals to Animal Care and Control.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans if not treated.

Pet owners are advised to adhere to the following guidelines to combat rabies:

