Pedestrian killed in Jupiter hit-and-run crash

Collision occurs in the southbound lanes of Alternate A1A
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 14:21:28-04

JUPITER, Fla. — A man died Sunday night after Jupiter police said a driver fled the scene following a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened at about 11:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Alternate A1A, just south of Indiantown Road.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they currently do not have information on what kind of vehicle struck the victim.

Jupiter police are seeking the public's assistance for any information regarding the incident. Contact them at 561-746-6201, if you can help in the case.

