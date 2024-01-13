Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Jupiter

Posted at 10:24 PM, Jan 12, 2024
JUPITER, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Jupiter on Friday night, according to fire rescue officials.

Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident occurred at about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Parkside Drive and University Boulevard in Abacoa.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The scene was turned over to the Jupiter Police Department to investigate the case.

The name of the victim has not been released.

WPTV has contacted the police department for more details and is waiting to hear back from investigators.

