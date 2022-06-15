Pedestrian crossing flashers coming to A1A in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Drivers and beach goers can expect some big changes coming to A1A in the Jupiter area.

Palm Beach County will be installing 24 solar-powered pedestrian flashers along A1A between Donald Ross Road to Indiantown Road.

The flashers alert drivers to come to a full stop when flashing.

The county’s goal is to enhance the safety of pedestrians crossing from the residential areas and public parking areas to the beach.

The county will also be upgrading the ramps and crosswalk striping to meet current ADA standards.

The project will cost $796,156 and is being funded by a federal grant through the Florida Department of Transportation’s Local Agency Program.

Palm Beach County recently approved the plans. Once construction starts, it will take 130 days to complete.