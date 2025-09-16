Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue assists man in capsized boat off Jupiter Inlet

Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue (PBCOR) responded to a capsized boat off the Jupiter Inlet at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to PBCOR, two lifeguards saw the boat capsize roughly 200 yards offshore in rough surf, and quickly swam out to the victim with rescue boards.

WATCH: Dramatic rescue off Jupiter Inlet

Water rescue off Jupiter Inlet

Another boat approached and assisted, helping the man on board and transporting him to shore for assessment by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The boater is a 76-year-old man, and only had minor injuries, according to PBCOR.

The vessel was later towed back though the Jupiter Inlet.