New bricks unveiled in Jupiter to honor service members

JUPITER, Fla. — The town of Jupiter and surrounding community members showed up and showed out to celebrate service members for the town's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass served as the emcee.

"There were a lot of special moments," Ashley said. "One of them being town council members unveiling new bricks dedicated to military men and women still active, those who are retired and those who are no longer with us."

Purchase a brick through the town's Veterans Memorial Legacy Brick Program by clicking here.

Born in Belle Glade, Chief Warrant Officer Kenneth McKelton delivered the keynote address and spoke of his leadership in military and combat operations in Fallujah, Iraq.

Pearl Harbor survivor Harry Chandler also got a warm welcome.

